Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,049.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $994.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $491.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

