Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 40.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $1,046.61. The company had a trading volume of 190,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,450. The firm has a market cap of $489.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $994.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $909.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

