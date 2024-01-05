Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $96,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Trading Up 1.7 %

Bruker stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.