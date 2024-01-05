Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

