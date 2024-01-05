CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $382.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

