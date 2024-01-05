Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.50% of Carter’s worth $38,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. 100,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.