Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 3.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

CAT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.82. 346,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,808. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

