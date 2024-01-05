CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CDW by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $214.12. 92,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

