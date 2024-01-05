Centrifuge Trading Up 3.6% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $42.85 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 522,052,270 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 522,041,613 with 464,088,727 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.75240823 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,312,969.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

