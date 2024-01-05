Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 19,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 808,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

