Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 6% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.
Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.
