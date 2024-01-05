Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

