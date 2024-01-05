Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,682 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,756. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

