Compass Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,773. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

