Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,671. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.
View Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Sidus Space about to launch its share price into reversal?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Are top upgrades Micron, Lululemon & CrowdStrike buys right now?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.