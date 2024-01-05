Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,671. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

