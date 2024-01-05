Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $81.44. 1,426,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.