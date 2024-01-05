Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,710 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 432,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

