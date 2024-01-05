Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 151,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

