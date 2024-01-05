Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

