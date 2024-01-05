Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

WMB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.77. 619,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,036. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

