Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

FIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 741,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

