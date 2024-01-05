ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE COP opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.