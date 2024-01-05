ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Boosted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.55. 710,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

