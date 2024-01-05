Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.86. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 149.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,468,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,780,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

