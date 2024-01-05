Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.