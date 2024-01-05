Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93.
Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Brands
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Micron and AMD are the best semiconductors for 2024
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This biotech stock has surged over 300% this week
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 crypto penny stocks under $5
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.