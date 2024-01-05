Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $657.34. 815,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $462.22 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

