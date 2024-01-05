Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

