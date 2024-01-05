CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

