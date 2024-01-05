Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.94. 500,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.