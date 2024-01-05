CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

