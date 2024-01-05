Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $20.27

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $19.77. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 74,015 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,258. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

