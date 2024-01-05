Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.30 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00006353 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $39.30 million and $10,146.68 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,570.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00534357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00365971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00183119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,801 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.