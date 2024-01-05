Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,015 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 412,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,690. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

