E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,449. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

