E&G Advisors LP Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. 1,547,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092,671. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

