E&G Advisors LP Has $1.17 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. 1,091,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.