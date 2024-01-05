E&G Advisors LP Has $448,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.24. 294,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,735. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day moving average is $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

