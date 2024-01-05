E&G Advisors LP Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KLA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,562,000 after acquiring an additional 263,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,439. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.49 and a 200-day moving average of $500.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.