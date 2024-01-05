E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 12.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. E&G Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $168.92. The stock had a trading volume of 203,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

