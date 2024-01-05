Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.59). 116,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 288,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.59).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.09) to GBX 176 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.
