Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

