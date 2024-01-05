Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

