Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $148,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

