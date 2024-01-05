Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.25. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 318,924 shares trading hands.

EXAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

