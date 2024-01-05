Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 181,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,404,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after buying an additional 1,214,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

