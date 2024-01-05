Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in General Mills by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 283,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.