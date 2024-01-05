Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.65 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

