Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

