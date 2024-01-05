Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

