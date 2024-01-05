Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

